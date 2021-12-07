A new health and wellbeing strategy to cover the next four years is being created for Nottinghamshire.

They can do so by attending one of two roadshows coming to the area this week, or by giving their views via an online survey.

Driving the strategy is the Nottinghamshire Health and Wellbeing Board, which is made up of health officials and councillors.

The board is keen to hear the views of local people. Not just on health and care services but also on subjects such as housing, employment, education, food, transport, air quality and community networks, which are all factors in determining our health and wellbeing.

What matters most to you? Is is it stopping smoking, reducing alcohol, the best start for your children, mental health, healthy eating, losing weight, domestic abuse or homelessness?

The purpose of the roadshows and survey is to collate your views and then develop a strategy to cover 2022 to 2026. To see whether there are certain areas or issues that need particular attention.

A plan will be drawn up to set out priorities, and to ensure money is spent on the most relevant subjects.

The board is also keen to reduce ‘health inequalities’, whereby it is proven that people in the least well-off areas of Nottinghamshire live seven years less than people from the most well-off areas.

A roadshow visits Kirkby Library on Thursday (December 9) from 3 pm to 4 pm. You can book a place here.

It moves on to Mansfield Museum on Friday (December 10) from 2 pm to 3 pm. Book here.

You can take part in the survey here.