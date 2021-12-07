Manager Andrew Smith and two members of his team at Sherwood Forest Crematorium by the memorial Christmas tree.

Families who have been supported by the New Ollerton crematorium over the past year are invited to dedicate a personalised star to place on the memorial tree.

The stars will act as signs of remembrance for those who have died during the past 12 months, including many who have fallen to coronavirus.

The team at the crematorium will also be making a sizeable donation to the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in Sheffield, a charity that offers palliative care to youngsters and their families.

Andrew Smith, manager of the crematorium, said: “This has been another immensely challenging year for our community, so Christmas will be particularly hard for those who are recently bereaved.

"We hope that our memorial Christmas tree offers comfort and reflection for those who have lost loved ones this year. We are more than happy to place a name on the tree to remember those who have passed away.

"Our team continues to do everything possible to provide families with support at this difficult time, and we are committed to ensuring that families are able to arrange a respectful funeral for their loved ones.”

Sherwood Forest Crematorium is part of the Crematorum and Memorial Group (CMG), which comes under the umbrella of Dignity plc.

The CMG operates 46 crematoria and 24 cemeteries across the UK and oversees more than 65,000 cremations and burials every year.

This Christmas, donations to charities totalling £23,000 are expected to be made by CMG teams.