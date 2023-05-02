Health bosses welcome green light for new diagnostic centre next to Mansfield Community Hospital

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust submitted plans to Mansfield Council in January seeking permission to demolish the old Victoria Hospital next to its Mansfield Community Hospital on Stockwell Gate and replace it with the CDC.

Now the CDC plans have been granted the go-ahead by the council.

Once built, the facility will become a ‘one-stop shop’ for patients from across Nottinghamshire to access the tests and investigations they need in a single visit.

Amanda Barrett diagnostic improvement manager showing the plans to Sue Holmes governor Sherwood Forest hospitals and John Roddy a member of the public

The centre will also reduce the time it takes for patients to be referred for vital tests, which will in-turn help patients to receive an ‘all clear’ or diagnosis sooner. A range of clinical and non-clinical roles will also be recruited to at the centre.

David Ainsworth, SFH director of strategy and partnerships, said: “CDCs are redefining the way patients access tests across the country and we’re delighted that these plans have been given the go-ahead.

“Our NHS staff are already providing the latest advancements in diagnostic treatment and care. Now these plans have received the vital approval that they need, we hope the centre will boost those efforts and ensure that local people can access the life-saving tests, checks and treatment they need even more quickly.”

A key driver for the centre is to slash waiting times for patients to access the checks they need. Getting a rapid diagnosis for conditions such as cancer will help patients access the treatments they need more quickly – something that could be genuinely life-saving, as earlier diagnosis is key to improving survival rates and quality of life for those suffering chronic diseases.

Checks available at the new centre will include a host of X-rays, scans and tests for a range of other conditions, including cancer and other long-term conditions – like heart and lung disease.

