GP satisfaction drops in Nottinghamshire

Each spring, NHS England and market research company Ipsos Mori survey patients across England on how they feel about their local GP services.

Between January and April more than 700,000 people responded – including 12,853 patients in the NHS Nottinghamshire clinical commissioning group area.

The results show 74.8 per cent of people in the area would describe their GP experience as ‘good’, down from 83.6 per cent in spring 2021, and also worse than in 2020.

The survey found 35.1 per cent of people with long-term health conditions do not feel they have had enough support from local services, up from 27.7 per cent last year.

Beccy Baird, senior fellow at independent think tank the King’s Fund, said: “For many of us, general practice is the front door to the NHS. These results show patients are finding that door increasingly hard to push open.

“GPs are working harder than ever before, yet these findings show a dramatic fall in patients’ experience of getting an appointment.

“Many of the challenges patients face accessing their GP stem from the chronic staff shortages that have plagued services for years.

“Practices can’t recruit enough GPs, nurses or other professionals to meet the rising levels of need, because in many cases those staff simply don’t exist.”

The results also show 17.6 per cent of respondents in Nottinghamshire had avoided booking a necessary GP appointment because they did not want to burden the NHS, and 9.5 per cent because they did not want to risk catching Covid-19.

Prof Martin Marshall, chairman of the Royal College of GPs, said: “These findings reflect an over-stretched service, with GPs and our teams doing our best for patients under intense workload and workforce pressures.

“Ultimately, GPs, our teams and patients want the same thing – access to high quality and timely care – and we share patients’ frustrations when this can’t be delivered.”

Across England, satisfaction was at its lowest level on record, with 72 per cent of respondents describing their overall experience as ‘good’, down from 83 per cent last year.