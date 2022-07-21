The study also reveals the worst rated surgeries in Mansfield and Ashfield.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72% said they had a good overall experience, down from 83% last year and 82% the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure.

“However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between January 10 and April 11 this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Here we reveal the best/worst GP surgeries in Mansfield and Ashfield, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very bad or fairly bad.

1. Crown Medical Centre, Crown Farm Way, Forest Town 28% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as very bad or fairly bad.

2. Oakwood Surgery, Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse 24% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as very bad or fairly bad.

3. Kirkby Community Primary Care Centre, Portland Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield 20% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as very bad or fairly bad.

4. Skegby Family Medical Centre, Stanton Hill, Skegby 19% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as very bad or fairly bad.