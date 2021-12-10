Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill and Mansfield Community Hospital, has been awarded £2.655 million as part of a £700m ‘targeted investment’ by the Government to increase capacity and tackle waiting lists – the number of people nationally waiting for elective procedures reached record levels this year.

Trust bosses said the money will help it to continue to treat patients in a ‘timely way’.

The funding will help increase the capacity of units at King’s Mill, including a specialist respiratory support unit being set up to help release pressures on the critical care unit.

Kings Mill Hospital in Sutton - part of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

The trust’s third hospital, in Newark, will also be utilised as an elective hub to see and treat additional patients, including addition one-stop cataract patients and additional day case and elective patients.

There will also be an investment in new technology to enhance patient care and help reduce waiting lists.

Pressure

It comes as the public are being urged to get their Covid-19 vaccinations, boosters and their flu jabs, if eligible, to help alleviate pressures across the NHS this winter.

Helen Hendley, trust deputy chief operating officer, said: “We have been planning for an unprecedented winter for some time and are confident we can continue to provide our patients with outstanding care, while also dealing with the extra pressures of the pandemic and winter.

“It is therefore pleasing to receive this funding from the government, as it will enable us to put further measures in place to help us care for our patients in a timely way and ensure they are not waiting for longer than we would like.

“We always strive to care for our patients as we would for our own family and loved ones.

“I would like to thank our colleagues for everything they are continuing to do to help provide this outstanding care during these extremely pressured times.

“Members of the public can help us by getting vaccinated when eligible to for both the flu and Covid-19."