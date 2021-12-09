Despite another difficult year for many people, a group of volunteers in the Bull Farm area say that they are ‘determined’ to bring some Christmas joy to everyone.

And Stan ‘Stan-ta Claus’ Hammond will be out on Christmas Eve delivering chocolate to youngsters in the area, including those on the children’s ward at Sutton’s Kings Mill Hospital, as well as visiting several care homes

The grandfather and self-employed ground worker, who lives on Booth Crescent, built his sleigh with neighbour Mark Weston.

'Stanta' Claus on his rounds

Complete with fairy lights, sound system and reindeer, the sleigh, with ‘Stan-ta’ on board, is towed on a trailer by Mark.

Stan said: “Over the past few years, its been so difficult for so many so Mark and I decided to roll up our sleeves, build a sleigh and dress as Father Christmas to deliver hundreds of gifts.

Stan Hammond in the sleigh as it was being built by himself and Mark Watson.

“It was so successful previously we are doing it all over again.”

Last year, thousands turned out to see the spectacle amid Covid-safety measures, including marshals to help maintain social distancing.

Mark, director of the Mansfield-based Hi-Lift Group, said: “It was magical, seeing all the smiling faces especially at the hospital, there were so many people waving at us from the windows.

“Thousands of people were on doorsteps in gardens or out on the streets, and there were cars hooting – we went around one roundabout three times.

The sleigh during the building process.

“We must have delivered about 5,000 selection boxes, all donated by residents and businesses. It’s such a nice thing to do.”

Stan said: "We are determined again to bring even more Christmas smiles to the children, especially those having to be on the children’s ward in hospital at this festive time the elderly people in care homes.”

The pair also make private visits or will attend functions, in return for donations of money for selection boxes.

To donate selection boxes or money to buy them, contact Stan or Mark via their Facebook page, Bull Farm Wonderland, or call 07562 070456.

Stan Hammond aka 'Stanta' in the sleigh as it was being built.