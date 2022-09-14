Ransom Wood Business Park, which is run privately by two experienced nurses, was rated ‘Good’ overall and also in all five individual categories.

The inspector described staff as “respectful, kind and considerate”. While a relative of one patient told the CQC: “They have grown a bond. The staff are so polite, friendly and efficient.”

The service takes its name from its former headquarters at Ransom Hall, on Southwell Road West in Mansfield.

Care provided by Ransom Wood Business Park, of South Normanton, was rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission,

Now located on High Street in South Normanton, it provides nursing and personal care for adults in their own homes. Clients may have physical disabilities, dementia or mental health needs.

Ransom Wood is operated by the London-based company, Infinity Health Group Ltd, whose directors, Mercyline Msipa and Lucia King, are the nurses behind the agency.

Registered manager Mercyline was singled out for praise by the CQC inspector, who said she “fostered a caring and respectful culture among the staff”.

She also “communicated well with patients, relatives and staff” and led “a positive, person-centred approach” that “had a good understanding of equality, diversity and human rights”.

The service was “sensitive and respectful regarding people’s cultural needs” and also “sought feedback, using it to “make ongoing improvements to the quality of care and support”.

Ransom Wood was given 48 hours’ notice of the inspection, at the time of which the agency was caring for only one person. However, files and documents were also inspected, and talks were held with relatives and care workers.

The inspector found that the agency was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

There were “good policies and procedures in place” to ensure the needs of clients. Personalised, informative care plans were drawn up, and “staff supported patients to remain as independent as possible, respecting their privacy and dignity”.

The agency was also well-staffed, with staff members “given well-organised, realistic rotas” and “a wide range of training opportunities”. It “works closely with healthcare professionals”.