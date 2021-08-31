Edwinstowe care home rated inadequate after inspectors hold unannounced visit

Nightingale Nursing Home, Fourth Avenue, Edwinstowe.

Nightingale Nursing Home was rated inadequate after Care Quality Commission inspectors visited the home.

Inspectors found residents were ‘at risk of developing pressure ulcers’ and at times, ‘there was not enough staff to meet people’s needs safely’.

The report stated one person had nine unwitnessed falls in the space of a month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some areas of the home, on Fourth Avenue, were ‘visibly damaged’ and equipment such as wheelchairs were not clean.

The home, which is run by Jasmine Healthcare, cares for people aged 65 and over, with 28 people living at the service at the time of the unannounced inspection in June.

The report said: “The door to access lift machinery was not locked and we saw a person trying to access this area.

“One person and a relative spoke about having to wait a considerable time for staff to come and support them with essential care needs, such as going to the toilet.

“We also heard staff discussing confidential information about people’s care in public areas, where they could be heard by others.

“People were not always supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff did not always support them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.”

Relatives said although care staff were ‘approachable, friendly and kind’, communication during the pandemic was poor.

Families were disappointed with communication and one described it as ‘very frustrating’.

Inspectors found ‘many staff felt unsupported, their concerns not listened to or acted on, and not having clear roles and responsibilities’.

Commitment to high-quality care

A home spokesman said: “We take the findings very seriously and recognise changes were needed to be made in the home as the report identified.

“Following the inspection, we implemented a comprehensive plan clearly outlining the immediate steps taken to ensure these improvements in our services could be made swiftly, including extra training for staff and an active recruitment drive to ensure we hire, train and retain the best-quality staff.

“All health and safety issues identified have already been addressed. We have also continued our extensive refurbishment of the home since the end of the second national lockdown and are hoping to complete our total refurbishment of the home well before the end of the year.

“We continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure we are not only meeting actions but also sustaining them. The feedback we have received from both social services and the NHS’s Quality Marketing Inspectors after their recent monitoring visits has been positive and highlighted our proactivity.

“We would like to reassure everyone of our commitment to provide the highest quality of care to those living at Nightingale and to emphasise their health and wellbeing is at the forefront of everything we do.”