Drop in visits to A&E at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital

NHS England figures show 13,144 patients visited A&E at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill, in January.

That was a slight drop from the 13,204 visits recorded during December, but 41 per cent more than the 9,302 patients seen in January 2021.

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in January 2020, there were 13,784 visits to A&E at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust.

King's Mill Hospital., Sutton.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care, such as at King’s Mill – while 33 per cent were via minor injury units, such as the urgent treatment centre at the trust’s Newark Hospital.

Across England, A&E departments received 1.9 million visits last month.

That was in line with December, but 43 per cent more than the 1.3m seen during January 2021.

At Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in January:

There were 32 booked appointments, from 32 in December;

86 per cent of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95 per cent;

483 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 4 per cent of patients;

Of those, 40 were delayed by more than 12 hours;

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in December the median time to treatment was nine minutes and about 2 per cent of patients left before being treated.