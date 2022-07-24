Drop in visits to A&E at King’s Mill Hospital

NHS England figures show 15,363 patients visited A&E at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill, in June.

That was a drop of 2 per cent on the 15,664 visits recorded during May, but 6 per cent more than the 14,540 patients seen in June 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 9,867 visits to SFH A&E departments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.

The majority of attendances last month were via the major emergency department at King’s Mill, with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care, while 35 per cent were via the trust’s urgent care centre, at Newark Hospital.

Across England, casualty departments received 2.2 million visits last month, in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.

At SFH in June:

There were 85 booked appointments, down from 95 in May;

78 per cent of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95 per cent;

865 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 6 per cent of patients;

Of those, 127 were delayed by more than 12 hours.