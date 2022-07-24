Historic Ollerton Hall could be given new lease of life as apartments

The Grade II-listed Ollerton Hall will be transformed into eight homes if plans are approved by Newark & Sherwood Council.

In 2017, Historic England conducted a survey which concluded the Ollerton Conservation area was at risk, due to the hall’s vacancy and neglect.

The building, on Main Street, was built in the 1700s and could now be given a new lease of life under plans by Severns Developments.

The Markham family were believed to have had the house constructed in the late 17th/early 18th Century.

The family were known recusants, meaning they rejected Church of England services at the time and remained loyal to the Catholic Church after the English Reformation.

Historians believe it is possible a chapel on the attic floor of the hall was constructed to allow the family to practice their faith in secret.

In 2008 the site was sold by Newark & Sherwood Council to a developer, which started to use 1990 planning permission to turn it into a care home.

However, the works were not completed and the council acquired the property back from the developer in 2016.

Documents for the ‘heritage impact assessment’ submitted with the plans state: “The proposed works to the site will make appropriate repairs and restoration to the building, as well as bring it back into use.

“This alleviates the concerns which have led to the Site being labelled as ‘At Risk.’

“Although there is some inevitable loss of historic fabric, this is reduced and mitigated where possible and outweighed by the public benefits of the conversion of Ollerton Hall to residential.”