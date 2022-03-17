People across the globe will be urged to consider the devastating impact of the potentially fatal disease on World TB Day 2022, on March 24.

Incidences of tuberculosis in England rose for the first time in eight years in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic brought disruption to TB-related care and support.

The significant impact of Covid-19 on TB services saw diagnoses drop in 2020 and backlogs for tests and treatments develop, prompting the Government to launch its TB Action Plan for England.

Data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities for NHS Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group shows an average of 53 people a year were diagnosed with the disease between 2018 and 2020, the equivalent of five in every 100,000 people – lower than the eight in 100,000 across England.

TB can be fatal if not treated properly. It is infectious and can affect any part of the body, but most likely the lungs.

World TB Day, a World Health Organization initiative, will promote awareness of the life-threatening disease.

It is spread through inhaling droplets from the coughs or sneezes of an infectious person.

Symptoms can include persistent coughs, high temperatures, fatigue and swelling to the neck.

Recovery

Dr Esther Robinson, head of the UK Health Security Agency’s TB Unit, urged anyone with symptoms to speak to their GP and encouraged the vaccination of children in high-risk groups.

She said: “Earlier detection and treatment of TB increases likelihood of recovery and reduces chances of onward spread of disease.”

TB can almost always be cured, with sufferers usually given antibiotics for about six months to combat the disease.

In 2019, eight in every 100,000 people in England had the disease, the highest proportion since 2011.

NHS England figures show roughly 16,000 referrals for TB-related support and care were made across England in 2021.

The Government's 2021-26 action plan aims to bring about a year-on-year reduction in TB cases and associated health inequalities, with the aim of eradicating the disease in England by 2035.

TB diagnoses and outcomes for those affected will be monitored, contact tracing optimised, testing increased and training improved for healthcare staff.

The plan aims to strengthen prevention, detection and treatment among high-risk groups including asylum seekers and the homeless.