The Flying High Academy, in Ladybrook, is officially a good school, following its latest inspection by education watchdog Ofsted.

A newly published report from the education watchdog, following a two-day inspection of the Somersall Street school, previously known as Ladybrook Primary School, found pupils enjoy going to school and learning, feel safe and work hard.

An academy spokesman said: “The staff, pupils, parents and governors are absolutely delighted with the good judgement from our recent Ofsted inspection.”

Karen Jagger, The Flying High Academy headteacher, celebrates the school's good Ofsted report with pupils.

The report says: “Pupils enjoy coming to Flying High Academy because they like to learn.

“Leaders expect pupils to behave well and to achieve highly. Pupils move around school sensibly. They are respectful of adults and each other. Pupils work hard in their lessons.

“Pupils behave well in lessons and around school.”

It said maths was taught well, children with special educational needs ‘learn and achieve well’, and many subjects are planned in detail.

‘Legacy’

The report also highlighted the range of outside activities available for pupils, including sports clubs, cookery and choir. It says children can attend residential visits or sing at community events, while ‘The Royal Ballet provides lessons for pupils and they can attend a live performance”.

It said: “Leaders are determined pupils will have the knowledge and experiences they need, so they can play a full part in the world in which they live and leave a legacy for future generations.”

To further improve, the school was urged to ensure the curriculum was well planned in every subject – although Ofsted recognised ‘leaders have already taken action’ to address this – and that pupils were given books ‘right for them’ when learning phonics.

Karen Jagger, academy headteacher, said: “I am extremely proud to be a member of The Flying High Academy.

“The school is a positive and motivating place to be.

“The report recognises our children thrive within an ethos in which all are treated fairly, with kindness and consideration.

“They receive a curriculum that is both knowledge and experience rich.

“The aim is for our children to be equipped to choose their destiny; to enable them, if they choose, to act and think beyond the immediate and into the wider world.

“Our children benefit from a caring team of expert staff, alongside a supportive and knowledgeable governing body who know our school well.”