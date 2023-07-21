News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Doctor and councillor calling for flouride to be added to all of Nottinghamshire’s tap water

A doctor and councillor is campaigning for fluoride to be added to all tap water in Nottinghamshire to help prevent tooth decay.
By Anna Whittaker
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:40 BST

Coun Dr John Doddy, Nottinghamshire Council health and wellbeing board chairman, said he is the “pied piper” of a campaign for water fluoridation in the county, adding it was “insanity” that fluoride has not been added to water across the whole country yet.

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral found in some soils, food and drink which strengthens the outer surface of teeth, making them more resistant to decay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is added to dental products including many toothpastes, but can also be put into tap water, so it reaches whole populations.

Coun Dr John Doddy, left, with Health Secretary Steve Barclay. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)Coun Dr John Doddy, left, with Health Secretary Steve Barclay. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)
Coun Dr John Doddy, left, with Health Secretary Steve Barclay. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)
Most Popular

The World Health Organization recommends water fluoridation as an “effective and safe public health intervention”.

Some areas of Nottinghamshire, including Mansfield, Bassetlaw, Ashfield and parts of Newark & Sherwood have had fluoride in their tap water since the 1970s.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said it wants “more of the country to benefit from water fluoridation”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Opponents have raised concerns over dental fluorosis – a brown discolouration which can appear on a child’s teeth if exposed to too much flouride while still developing.

The NHS says it is “uncommon” in the UK for fluorosis to be severe enough to seriously affect the appearance of teeth, because fluoride levels are carefully monitored.

Read More
Photos: First look inside Mansfield's new quirky and cool coffee shop

A motion by Coun Dr Doddy supporting water fluoridation across the county was passed by Nottinghamshire Council.

He said: “The reason it has become so important is the post-Covid deterioration in the oral health of the children of Nottingham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“From my point of view, it’s simple. Putting fluoride in the water is the single most effective public health measure that exists for reducing dental decay.”

He said the chemical makes a 35 per cent reduction in rotten teeth – and questioned why it has not been added to water locally for 40 years.

He said in the areas which have fluoride in their water, there is a dental decay rate of about 18 per cent in children, compared with 37 per cent in other areas of the county.

He said: “The simple reality is in 40 years there hasn’t been a single side effect.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I will get councils in the East Midlands to agree we want it and then go down to London and hand them the evidence.

“I’ve spoken personally to Health Secretary Steve Barclay and said it’s my mission to get fluoride in our water.

“I consider myself the pied piper of fluoridation.

“I have absolutely no doubt there will be a continuation of the challenge of children keeping their own teeth if we do not do this.

“The catastrophe which is dental health will continue to increase if nobody has the courage to step forward.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A DHSC spokesman said: “Water fluoridation is a safe and effective measure to help improve our nation’s oral health, tackle disparities and reduce cavities and tooth extractions among children.

“We want more of the country to benefit from water fluoridation and recently transferred responsibilities for fluoridation schemes from Local Authorities to central government, making it simpler to expand schemes, subject to public consultation.”

Related topics:NottinghamshireNHS