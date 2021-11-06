Warning as number of Covid cases in Ashfield tops 20,000

A total of 20,135 people have now been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ashfield after the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, Friday, November 5.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, said: “While positive Covid cases are less than they were a month ago – they still remain high.

“We have just more than 120,000 residents in our district, one in six of whom have now tested positive for Covid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Positive Covid-19 cases have now passed 20,000 in Ashfield since the pandemic started

Covid-19 has and continues to touch the lives of so many people in Ashfield. Everybody knows somebody who has tested positive.

“I would repeat my call for people to remain vigilant, wear face masks where appropriate and maintain social distancing where they can.

“To put these figures into perspective – people testing positive for Covid in Ashfield could have filled Mansfield Town’s football ground more than twice over.”

The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 15,689 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 13,885.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 33,697 in the last 24 hours, to 9,241,916.

Deaths

Some 347 people have died from Covid in Ashfield, including former council chairman Tony Brewer, who died in April 2020, aged 74.

They are among 11,184 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Ashfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures show 16 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Ashfield have not had a single Covid vaccination, while 23 per cent have not had their second jab.

Coun Zadrozny said, “We continue to work with the NHS and other health bosses to increase visits from the vaccination bus.

“We have suggested several sites for visits from the bus where vaccination levels are low including the George Street Club, Hucknall and outside Hucknall Library, the Tin Hat Centre, Selston and Skegby and Stanton Hill Library.”