Vaccines plea as Mansfield tops infection rate leaderboard

Government data on Thursday, September 2, showed the town was the most affected area of the country, with a rate of 560.6 per 100,000 people.

While this was down from a week earlier, when the rate stood at 638.3, no other area in the country recorded a higher infection rate at that time.

It comes after concerns were raised by a Nottinghamshire council leader over lagging vaccination rates in the north of the county.

The uptake in Mansfield, for example, is lower than the England average for both the first and second doses of the jab.

About 82.1 per cent of eligible Mansfield adults have received their first dose, Government data shows, compared to 88.6 per cent nationwide.

For the second dose, Mansfield’s 76.3 per cent uptake was again lower than the 79.2 per cent England average.

Ashfield also has lower-than-average rates for its first doses, with second dose uptake roughly in line with the England average.

Jonathan Gribbin, Nottinghamshire Council public health director, said his teams are now working closely to increase vaccine uptake in Mansfield areas currently affected by high rates.

He said: “Our vaccination programme has massively reduced the number of people hospitalised or dying as a result of Covid-19, and most people eligible have already taken advantage of the protection it gives, bBut we are concerned some people remain unprotected.

“We’re working to encourage vaccine uptake in areas such as Mansfield, where there are high Covid-19 rates.

“We know Covid-19 is circulating in our communities and I’m urging people to take up the vaccination offer to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

‘Dramatic rise’

Mansfield Council is also increasing its efforts, confirming ‘community champions’ are delivering ‘grab-a-jab’ leaflets in communities where uptake is lower-than-average.

It comes after Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, raised concerns about vaccination levels.

He said: “We’ve seen a dramatic rise in Covid cases in places like Mansfield and Ashfield.

“This clearly remains an issue with lower-than-average vaccination rates.

“Heatmaps have been produced by the NHS, which back up initial fears we had that places like Mansfield and Ashfield were struggling with lower vaccination levels.”

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, has also urged people to wear face coverings in public.