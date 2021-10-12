However, according to the county’s health boss, despite the recent rises in identified cases, it is the Covid vaccine that is keeping hospitalisations down.

Nottinghamshire County Council Covid dashboard revealed that case rates per 100,000 per population in the week up to and including October 6, for Ashfield showed 607 cases per 100,000 - a rise of 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mansfield is at 545 cases, a rise of 28 per cent, whilst Newark & Sherwood has now recorded 447 cases – up 16 per cent.

Jonathan Gribbin - Nottinghamshire County Council Director of Public Health

The national figure for England is now at 348, and is also seeing a slight increase - up by two per cent.

With the recent high rates, Jonathan Gribbin, Director of Public Health for Nottinghamshire, is now reminding people to keep up with the Covid safety measures, including hands, face, space and fresh air, to take up the offer of the vaccine and he urged people to get tested.

Mr Gribbin told the Chad: “With high Covid-19 rates in areas of Nottinghamshire such as Ashfield, it’s important to remind ourselves that it’s uptake of the vaccine which is preventing local people from needing treatment in hospital.

"Even if you’ve had the vaccine, it is essential to get a PCR test if you have symptoms of Covid.

“We can all reduce the spread of the virus through frequent hand-washing with soap, by using face coverings in crowded indoor settings, and by socialising outdoors or in rooms with plenty of fresh air circulating.

“Vaccinations will continue to play a crucial part in protecting yourself and the local NHS and care system this Autumn and Winter. So if you haven’t taken up the Covid-19 vaccine offer or are eligible for a Covid-19 booster or flu vaccine, I urge you to get protected.”

Meanwhile, Nottingham City’s case rates were currently seen to be reducing, they are now down to 233, a reduction of four per cent. Just a year ago, the city recorded the highest rates in the whole of England.

To see the figures visit the NCC Covid Dashboard at https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/care/coronavirus/local-outbreak-plan/covid-19-report-for-nottinghamshire