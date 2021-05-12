Two new coronavirus deaths at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust

NHS England figures show 566 people had died in hospital at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Tuesday (May 11).

That was an increase of two compared to Monday, when there were 564.

No other deaths have been recorded in the latest week. The previous week, one death was reported.

Two new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.

The victims were among 18,017 deaths recorded across the Midlands, which is the worst affected of England's seven NHS regions.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.