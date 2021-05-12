39 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Nottinghamshire

Public Health England figures show that 55,831 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Tuesday (May 11) in Nottinghamshire, up from 55,792 the same time on Monday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

The rate of infection in Nottinghamshire now stands at 6,741 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 6,891.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 2,474 over the period, to 4,439,691.

Nottinghamshire's cases were among the 331,055 recorded across the East Midlands, a figure which rose by 236 over the period.