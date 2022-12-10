Two more Covid-related deaths recorded in Ashfield
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Ashfield.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A total of 525 people had died in the area when the coronavirus dashboard was updated on December 8, up from 523 on the week before.
They are among 16,035 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test result and whose usual residence was Ashfield.
A total of 173,821 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 8, up from 173,360 last week.