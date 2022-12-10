A total of 525 people had died in the area when the coronavirus dashboard was updated on December 8, up from 523 on the week before.

They are among 16,035 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 173,821 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 8, up from 173,360 last week.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test result and whose usual residence was Ashfield.