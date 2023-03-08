Two more Covid deaths recorded in Eastwood and Kimberley
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Eastwood and Kimberley.
By Will Grimond
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 436 people had died in the area by February 16 – up from 434 on the week before.
They are among 16,890 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday, March 2 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.
A total of 183,561 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 16.