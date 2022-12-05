A total of 446 people had died in Mansfield district when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, December 1, up from 444 on the week before.

The number in Ashfield was unchanged, at 523.

They are among 15,987 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Across England there were 4,964 people in hospital with Covid as of November 30, with 128 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

A total of 173,360 deaths were recorded throughout England by Thursday, December 1, up from 172,941 last week.

Elsewhere, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Mansfield Community Hospital, as well as Sutton’s King's Mill and Newark hospitals, was caring for 48 coronavirus patients in hospital as of November 30, figures show.

There were 101 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in SFH sites.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 12 coronavirus patients in hospital as of November 30, up from three the previous week and down from 38 four weeks ago.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has fallen by 32 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased 10 per cent.