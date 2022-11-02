There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Mansfield.

A total of 432 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 27, up from 429 on the week before.

One more coronavirus death was recorded in Ashfield, taking the total to 511.

They were among 15,627 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield or Ashfield.

A total of 169,882 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 27, up from 168,913 last week.

Elsewhere, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Mansfield Community Hospital, as well as Sutton’s King's Mill and Newark hospitals, was caring for 95 coronavirus patients in hospital as of October 26, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 26 was up from 89 on the same day the previous week.

There were 77 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in SFH sites.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 38 coronavirus patients in hospital as of October 26, up from 32 the previous week and more than three times four weeks ago, when there were 12.

Across England there were 9,131 people in hospital with Covid as of October 26, with 222 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 30 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 39 per cent.