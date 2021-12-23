Thousands of people across Mansfield and Ashfield receive booster vaccine dose

The booster jab rollout has been scaled up in recent days amid concern over the spread of the Omicron variant in the UK, with daily Covid-19 cases reaching record numbers.

But while Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out bringing in new restrictions in England before Christmas, tougher rules could be in force by the New Year in a bid to protect the NHS.

Data from the UK coronavirus dashboard shows at least 8,033 people in Mansfield and 9,981 in Ashfield received a booster or third vaccine dose in the week ending Monday, December 20 – the latest available data.

In Mansfield, that was up from 4,582 the previous week– a rise of 75 per cent, while in Ashfield it was up 49 per cent, from 6,697.

Of the latest seven days, Saturday, December 18 saw the most extra jabs in arms in Mansfield, at 1,578 – the highest number since the NHS booster jab campaign was launched in mid-September.

Saturday, December 11, saw the most extra jabs in Ashfield, at 1,999.

A total of 51,534 people in Mansfield had received a booster or third dose by Monday – at least 51 per cent of people aged 12 and over. In Ashfield, the total stands at 60,093, or 53 per cent of people aged 12 and over.

They were among the 29.9 million people across the UK to have received an extra vaccine dose as of December 20 – up from 24.1 million a week earlier.

Mr Johnson said on Tuesday there is not enough evidence to justify tougher coronavirus restrictions before Christmas, but said further measures post-December 25 could not be ruled out.

He said: “There is no doubt Omicron continues to surge with a speed unlike anything we’ve seen before.

“The situation remains difficult, but I recognise people have been waiting to hear whether their Christmas plans are going to be affected.

“What I can say is we can’t rule out any further measures after Christmas and we’re going to keep a constant eye on the data and do whatever it takes to protect public health.”