Thousands of Mansfield and Ashfield adults still unvaccinated against Covid

All over-18s in England have been eligible to book a Covid vaccination since mid-June 2021 in what marked a milestone for the vaccine rollout.

Data from NHS England shows 79,158 people aged 18 and over in Mansfield had received a first dose of the vaccine by June 5 – at least 84.2 per cent of those in the area, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service, but it means roughly 15.8 per cent remain unvaccinated.

Rates nationally differed between just 63.9 per cent in Westminster, and 93.3 per cent in Hambleton, Yorkshire, with Ashfield’s rate at 88 per cent, with 91,832 adults vaccinated.

Thousands of adults remain unvaccinated against Covid.

Using Office for National Statistics data, which experts say are more accurate at a national level, figures show about 93.3 per cent of adults across England had received a first jab by June 5.

Attitude

Dr Simon Williams, of Swansea University, has been running a study into the public's attitude towards vaccines and said ethnicity and deprivation are the two biggest factors which can help explain the inequalities in vaccine coverage.

The psychology lecturer said a long history of social and economic inequality, experiences of systemic discrimination and health disparities have led to more mistrust of government in some ethnic communities, particularly Black British ones.

Mr Williams also said a younger age demographic, vaccine misinformation and social norms have all contributed to low uptake rates in some areas.

He said: “Vaccines are the tools to continue to reduce the harm Covid inflicts on people, including death and hospitalisations, but also reducing future rates of long Covid which currently affects 1.2 million people and the long terms impacts we still don't fully understand.

“We also need to better engage with some communities to understand what economic, social and cultural factors might be explaining why uptake is so low.”

Mr Williams said many people think the pandemic is over and are much less worried about the risk of infection now, but the unvaccinated are still at a greater risk of infection and serious illness than those who have been fully vaccinated.

Those aged 25-29 have the highest refusal rates in Mansfield and Ashfield, with just 69.7 per cent and 76.7 per cent respectively vaccinated. By comparison, the 75-79 age bracket has the highest uptake in Mansfield, at 97.4 per cent, while 98 per cent of over 80s are vaccinated in Ashfield.

Meanwhile, at least 9 per cent of those aged five-11 in Mansfield, 57.3 per cent of those aged 12-15 and 68.7 per cent of those aged 16-17 have been jabbed, compared with 9.5 per cent, 58.6 per cent and 70.1 per cent respectively in Ashfield.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recently advised the Government to provide an autumn Covid-19 booster programme in preparation for winter.