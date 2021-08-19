Support group helps vulnerable and isolated people get back out and about after lockdown in Mansfield

Make a Start Mansfield, run by Mansfield Museum at the town's Palace Theatre, is part of Mansfield District Council Cultural Services' first "arts on prescription" project.

The group was set up to help people get back on their feet after the lockdowns and be a safe space where people can make new friends and build up their confidence while learning to mix with people again.

The project was made possible thanks to the government’s Culture Recovery Fund and community transport for the project was provided by the Mansfield Community Champions project which seeks to support local people throughout the pandemic.

Marjorey Wojner, centre, has been going to the sessions since they started

The weekly sessions started at the beginning of August and the last session is taking place on Thursday, August 26. Throughout the project there have been a range of activities including bingo and mosaic making so the people taking part have something they can take away with them and keep.

The number of people has varied throughout the sessions but a lot of the same faces returned week after week.

Margaret Burton, 81, from Mansfield, said: “When I first came here it was the first time I’d been anywhere since March last year. I hadn’t been anywhere, except to the hospital.

"I’ve got someone to speak to and things to do to occupy our minds and keep us busy. We’ve had a quite of lot of things to do. We’ve had a game of bingo and we had a game of Ludo, and I won two of them.

"They bring me on the bus and take me home. They’re very helpful. They put me in my wheelchair and help me when I get home. They have really looked after me.”

And Marjorey Wojnar, 89, also from Mansfield, said: “It’s very nice as I don’t get out very much. I’ve enjoyed having a ride out and it’s been really nice. I’ve been to all the sessions apart from one and I’ve gotten to know some of the people who come with me on the bus. There are three of us altogether.

"I’m artistic so I’ve enjoyed the more creative activities.”

Sian Booth, cultural services manager, said: "Arts on prescription is basically when arts activities are prescribed instead of, or as well as, medication or other therapies, and it aligns well with the council’s long term priority to improve the wellbeing of local people.

"It’s an emerging form of health care based on integration and this is the first time Mansfield District Council has led a socially prescribed project.

"In this case Social Prescribing Link Workers have referred local people to Make a Start Mansfield because they are experiencing frailty, long term health conditions or social isolation. The activity is facilitated by artists rather than therapists and focuses on reminiscence and building confidence."