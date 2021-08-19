People can just turn up, they don’t need to bring ID/proof of age with them as because all that is checked during the quick registration process once they arrive.

And the best news for most 16 and 17-year-olds is they only need the one jab as there is no need for second doses in this age group.

Anyone 18 and over who haven’t had a first jab yet are also welcome to attend.

People aged 16 and over are now able to get a Covid-19 vaccination

The walk in clinic is being held at Shirebrook Health Centre at Patchwork Row, Shirebrook, Mansfield NG20 8AJ on Saturday, August 21, from 9.30am to 4.30pm.