Walk-in Covid vaccination centre for over 16's in Shirebrook
Anyone aged 16 and over can visit Shirebrook Health Centre this Saturday (August 21) for their Covid-19 vaccine without needing an appointment.
People can just turn up, they don’t need to bring ID/proof of age with them as because all that is checked during the quick registration process once they arrive.
And the best news for most 16 and 17-year-olds is they only need the one jab as there is no need for second doses in this age group.
Anyone 18 and over who haven’t had a first jab yet are also welcome to attend.
The walk in clinic is being held at Shirebrook Health Centre at Patchwork Row, Shirebrook, Mansfield NG20 8AJ on Saturday, August 21, from 9.30am to 4.30pm.
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.