As Covid levels remain “very high” across the county a call has gone out for people to book their top up jabs in Mansfield and Ashfield.

Around 5-600 people are now testing positive for coronavirus in Nottinghamshire everyday, a public health media briefing reported.

Amanda Sullivan, Accountable Officer at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG said the high levels of coronavirus transmission in communities was causing “extreme pressures,” on the NHS.

Have you booked your jab?

An average of 12 people a day are being hospitalised, with 187 people in hospital on November 23.

“We do still have people dying of coronavirus every day, sadly,” She said,

“The vaccinated are much less likely to become seriously ill, which is good news. The illness is often quite mild for vaccinated people.

"Recent statistics bring this to light showing the risk of death involving coronavirus is 32 times greater in unvaccinated people than those who have received both doses. There are considerable benefits for having the vaccines.”

She urged people who had yet to have their first and second jabs to “walk in” at any of the region’s vaccination sites and encouraged those eligible for the top up to book their appointments.

"There are lot of appointments available for booster jabs this weekend, and going forward at the Mansfield Vaccination Centre at the former Wickes site,” She said.

"I would urge anyone who is currently eligible to go onto the NHS website or call 119 to book an appointment. Those who are eligible include over 40s, those with a health condition that puts them at serious complications from Covid-19 and health and social care workers. People are eligible 182 days after their second dose.

"It is more important than ever that we do all we can to protect ourselves andfamilies this winter. Let’s remember this Christmas for the right reasons and make sure we’re safe.

"A booster dose helps give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from Covid-19 and it really is the best protection over the winter period."

Director of Public Health Jonathan Gribbin, added: “As soon as you are eligible, book a booster for the very best Christmas for you and the local NHS and care system.”