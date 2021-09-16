Sixty-three new Covid cases in Mansfield in a day

A total of 14,140 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated today, Thursday, September 16, up from 14,077 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 12,931 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 11,107.

In Ashfield, the number of cases rose by 77 to 15,816, giving a rate of infection of 12,324 cases per 100,000 people, while in Newark it rose by 52 to 13,070 people, giving a rate of infection of 10,615 cases per 100,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 14,140 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 16

Across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the total number of recorded Covid cases increased by 26,326 over the period, to 7,339,009.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mansfield, taking the total number of Covid-related deaths to 296 since the pandemic began.

There were no new coronavirus deaths in Ashfield or Newark & Sherwood, whose death tolls stand at 331 and 215 respectively.

They are among 10,668 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Double dose

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 72,531 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, September 15 – 76 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield it is 84,617 people, or 79 per cent of those aged 16 and over, while in Newark & Sherwood it is 85,466 people, or 80 per cent..

Across England, 81 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.