Members of Bolsover Council’s planning committee approved the application yesterday, Wednesday, September 15, which will see a mix of bungalows and two-storey houses built to help meet a housing need in Langwith.

The development will form part of the council’s multi-million pound ‘Bolsover Homes’ scheme, which has already seen 16 council properties built in Whitwell.

Coun Sandra Peake, council cabinet member for housing, said: “This is another step forward in our quest to build more good quality council properties that meet local need and we are keen to get on site with our contractors Robert Woodhead as soon as possible to start building.

The Woodlands, Whaley Thorns.

“We want people to be able to live close to their family and friends or the village they have grown up in, so we have looked at where there is a shortage of housing to meet local need and that is where we are building.”

The homes will be built by Edwinstowe-based Robert Woodhouse on wasteland at The Woodlands.

The properties will be constructed to offer a reduction of carbon emissions, by utilising timber frames and low-carbon heat sources.

Coun Steve Fritchley, council leader and councillor for the area, said: “This is the first time that we will be building council homes using timber frames, so we will be watching progress carefully to see if we can roll out this method in different areas of the district for the benefit of our tenants.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to meet demand, but our ambitious plans to build up to 400 new council homes in the next four years are robust and carefully considered, with people’s needs at the heart of them.

"Everyone deserves a safe, warm and affordable home and that is exactly what we are trying to do here.”