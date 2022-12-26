A total of 453 people had died in Mansfield district when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, December 22, up from 450 on the week before.

The number in Ashfield also rose three, from 529 to 532.

They are among 16,143deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust runs King's Mill Hospital in Sutton.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield or Ashfield.

A total of 175,007 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 22, up from 174,356 last week.

Elsewhere, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Mansfield Community Hospital, as well as Sutton’s King's Mill and Newark hospitals, was caring for 62 coronavirus patients in hospital as of December 21, figures show, up from 52 the previous week

There were 49 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in SFH sites.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 14 coronavirus patients in hospital as of December 21, up from 13 the previous week and three four weeks ago.

Across England there were 8,643 people in hospital with Covid as of December 21, with 174 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 88 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 49 per cent.

