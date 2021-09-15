Sharp rise in Mansfield Covid cases in 24 hours

A total of 14,077 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated this afternoon, Wednesday, September 15, up from 13,976 yesterday and 13,925 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 12,873 cases per 100,000 people, considerably higher than the England average of 11,068.

The number of cases in Ashfield rose by 68, to 15,739, giving an infection rate of 12,264 cases per 100,000 people, while in Newark & Sherwood it rose 70, to 13,018, giving an infection rate of 10,573 cases per 100,000 people.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 29,873 over the period, to 7,312,683.

The dashboard shows 331 deaths in Ashfield and 215 in Newark & Sherwood.

The dashboard shows 295 people have died from Covid in Mansfield by today, in the area by September 15 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

They are among 10,658 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Double doses

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 72,475 people had received both jabs by yesterday – 76 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, 84,557 people had received both jabs by September 14, 79 per cent of those aged 16-plus, while the number in Newark & Sherwood was 85,402, also 79 per cent.

Across England, 81 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.