Rising Covid cases in schools and young people prompts health boss warning ‘keep up guidance’

Rising cases of Covid rates among children and young people has prompted a warning from a Nottinghamshire health boss to keep up with the ‘hand, face space and fresh air’ guidance.

By Dale Spridgeon
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 5:51 pm

It comes after a Mansfield Woodhouse school closed on Monday amid a small outbreak of cases and staffing issues. It also comes as the government plans to lift restrictions on July 19 – despite soaring cases nationwide driven by the Delta variant.

St Edmund's C of E Primary and Nursery School head Nadeem Shah took the “regrettable decision” to close his school after some staff were advised to self-isolate – affecting the school’s ability to operate.

The school was “strictly following national government public health guidance” and working with Public Health England following confirmation of “a small number of positive cases” of the virus.

Get the vaccine and remember hands face space and fresh air guidance urges heath boss as Covid 19 cases rise in schools and among young people

It was to open on Tuesday, although a small number of pupils identified as ‘close contact’ had eceived letters and were isolating.

Nottinghamshire County Council Pubic Health Consultant Louise Lester said: “We are seeing rates in children and young people rise across the county and there are a number of outbreaks in schools.

"This acts as a reminder for people to continue to follow the guidance, to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, use a face covering when required, maintain social distancing and open windows to let in the fresh air.

"If they have symptoms, people must isolate immediately and get a PCR test; adults and secondary school aged children should also continue to undertake twice weekly lateral flow tests. I would also urge people to take up the offer of the Covid-19 vaccine when it is their turn.”

