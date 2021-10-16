Positive Covid case rates start to rise among older people in Notts

Public health managers also said the rate of infection is starting to now increase among the over-40s and over-60s and pleaded with people to remain safe.

Rosa Waddingham, from NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire clinical commissioning group, said ‘a large proportion of people seriously ill with Covid’ had not been vaccinated.

Currently there are 137 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s hospitals – 16 which are in a critical condition.

NHS data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 24 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 12 was down from 32 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at SFH centres occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has decreased by 44 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 43.

Across England there were 5,213 people in hospital with Covid as of October 12, with 657 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Boosters

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26 per cent.

The figures also show that 20 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sherwood forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 10. This was down from 25 in the previous seven days.

Elsewhere, Booster jabs are now being offered from today at Mansfield Vaccine Centre at the former Wickes retail store, off Chesterfield Road South, and King’s Mill.

Jonathan Gribbin, Public Health Director for Nottinghamshire, said: “Over the last few weeks there are increases (of positive Covid tests) in older age groups – over 40s and over 60s.

“What we are seeing is consistent with a picture of widespread community transmission. The advice to act carefully and cautiously is for everyone.”