Is your child - or someone you know - pictured in our Chad Youth Football League retro gallery?

1. Chad Youth League final
Pride of Shirebrook (pink strip) face Ashfield Scaffolding in the U18's final at Alfreton Town.
Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Ashfield FC v DFS Welbeck Welfare
Ashfield FC (green and white) v DFS Welbeck Welfare in Under 14's Division 1.
Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. ADASFC Panthers v Derwent Rangers
Chad Youth League U10's final between ADASFC Panthers, (red and black) and Derwent Rangers.
Photo: Anne Shelley
4. Pride of Shirebrook (pink strip) v Ashfield Scaffolding
Pride of Shirebrook (pink strip) v Ashfield Scaffolding in an U18's final at Alfreton Town.
Photo: Anne Shelley