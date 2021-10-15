Woodhouse Colts celebrate a 2-1 extra time win over Robin Hood Colts in the Chad Supplementary Cup Finals.

Is your child - or someone you know - pictured in our Chad Youth Football League retro gallery?

Some top names, and thousands of leisure footballers, have graced the Chad Youth Football League down the years.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 15th October 2021, 1:07 pm

We’ve dipped into our archives to bring you some of the best pictures. Take a look and see if you can recognise a familiar face.

1. Chad Youth League final

Pride of Shirebrook (pink strip) face Ashfield Scaffolding in the U18's final at Alfreton Town.

Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales

2. Ashfield FC v DFS Welbeck Welfare

Ashfield FC (green and white) v DFS Welbeck Welfare in Under 14's Division 1.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales

3. ADASFC Panthers v Derwent Rangers

Chad Youth League U10's final between ADASFC Panthers, (red and black) and Derwent Rangers.

Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales

4. Pride of Shirebrook (pink strip) v Ashfield Scaffolding

Pride of Shirebrook (pink strip) v Ashfield Scaffolding in an U18's final at Alfreton Town.

Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2