One more Covid death in Mansfield and Ashfield over latest recording period

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Mansfield and Ashfield.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:44 BST

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show 603 people had died in Ashfield by Thursday, June 22 – up from 602 on the week before.

The death tolls across Mansfield, Bolsover, and Newark & Sherwood districts were also unchanged, at 501, 347 and 422 respectively.

They are among 17,816 Covid-related deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 192,716 Covid-related deaths had been recorded throughout England by June 8, 2023. Picture: Viacheslav Lopatin/Getty Images/iStockphotoA total of 192,716 Covid-related deaths had been recorded throughout England by June 8, 2023. Picture: Viacheslav Lopatin/Getty Images/iStockphoto
The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before Thursday, July 6, mentions Covid-19 as a cause.

A total of 193,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 22.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 17 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, July 2, figures show.

The trust runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated by the trust with Covid-19 by 8am on July 2 was down from 18 on the previous week.

Across England, there were 1,375 people in hospital with Covid as of June 25. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased 26 per cent in the past two weeks.

The figures also show no new patients with Covid was admitted to SFH in the week to Friday, June 30.