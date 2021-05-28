Number of Covid-19 patients at King's Mill Hospital trust falls again

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 25 was down from five on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 64% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 11.

Across England there were 765 people in hospital with Covid as of May 25, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust was caring for four coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 42% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 40 per cent.

The figures also show that two new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 23.

This was up from one in the previous seven days.