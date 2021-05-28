WATCH: Brothers help Sutton's King's Mill Hospital clock up Covid-19 vaccine milestone

The landmark was reached when brothers 25-year-old Joe, Mikey, 22, and 27-year-old Ben Fleet-Chapman got vaccinated together at the hospital on Wednesday (May 26).

They were eligible for the jab because their dad, Dean, has recently undergone a heart transplant and is classed as vulnerable.

“It’s an honour to have been vaccinated and be the person who receives the 100,000th vaccine here at King’s Mill’s vaccination hub,” said Joe, who received the hospital’s 100,000th vaccine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brothers Ben, Mikey and Joe Fleet-Chapman at King’s Mill Hospital’s Vaccination Hub. Photo Sherwood Forest Hospitals

"It’s reassuring that we have been able to be vaccinated due to having someone vulnerable at home. We needed to get vaccinated to protect dad and stop any spread of the virus in our household.

“Mum and dad were able to get their vaccines fairly early on, but then when we got the letter through saying we could have ours too it was a huge relief and we got booked in quickly.

“It’s encouraging to see the reduced numbers of coronavirus in the community and reduced spread, we hope it’s going to make a massive difference to not only us and our family but to everyone, which is why we knew it was so important to get vaccinated.

“The staff here couldn’t have been more helpful and it was a really easy process to get booked in and go through the system.

"We’ve been treated like celebrities here today thanks to being part of the 100,000th vaccine, so it’s been brilliant.

"Everyone is so friendly and you feel safe coming here and getting vaccinated.”

Operational lead for the vaccine hub, Kim Kirk said it was a ‘special moment’ to deliver the milestone 100,000th jab at the hospital.

“It has been brilliant to see colleagues and families coming in to get vaccinated together when they can,” said Kim. “It was a special moment to watch Joe being vaccinated with our 100,000th vaccine with his brothers.

“We have such a great atmosphere at the hub, which is something that I have seen right the way through, everybody has been so engaged and invested in the vaccine process.

"People have pulled together and it has been an amazing example of team spirit, we have seen colleagues and people from all different walks of life have getting involved and helping.

“Everyone has been brilliant, it’s a shining example of cross partnership working at its very best, we get such amazing feedback from colleagues and people having the vaccine.

“Leading the team is an absolute privilege, and I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been involved and to everyone who continues to support us.”

King’s Mill Hospital’s Vaccination Hub is open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday.

Anyone aged between 30 and 49 can book a vaccine at the hub via Swiftqueue and anyone over 50 can book an appointment here.

Eligible patients who would like to book elsewhere across Nottinghamshire should visit the national vaccination site here or contact 119.