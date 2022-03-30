The funding came as part of numerous Government grants and support schemes launched during the coronavirus pandemic to keep businesses afloat during lockdowns and local restrictions.

Tens of thousands of payments were made by councils during the two years to March 2022, with councils saying the support has allowed local traders to keep their heads above water at a time when they were “hit hardest”.

Figures for Mansfield confirm almost £36 million was distributed to businesses across the district, with Mansfield Council stating 8,839 payments have been made over the past two years.

Millions of pounds has been given out to support businesses during the pandemic.

Gedling Council, which covers Ravenshead, says it has paid out £31.4m to more than 2,250 businesses.

Coun John Clarke, council leader, said: “Our officers have worked relentlessly to ensure as many eligible businesses as possible have been able to apply for, and receive, much-needed grant funding at a time when their businesses were hit hardest.”

Both Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood councils did not respond to requests for figures.

However, Government data shows both authorities will have distributed at least £25m each, meaning councils across Nottinghamshire will have issued more than £335m in grants since the pandemic began.

The funding was provided to local authorities from Whitehall to distribute to traders, with eligible businesses, traders and the self-employed required to apply to their council for individual payments.

As of March 19, 2022, all Government business grant schemes had closed, with no Covid restrictions in place across England.