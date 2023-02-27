The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 434 people had died in Broxtowe borough by February 9, unchanged from on the week before.

They are among 16,822 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 182,830 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by February 9.

The figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday, February 23 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.