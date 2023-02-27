No more Covid deaths recorded in Eastwood and Kimberley
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Eastwood and Kimberley.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 434 people had died in Broxtowe borough by February 9, unchanged from on the week before.
They are among 16,822 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday, February 23 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.
Some 182,830 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 9.