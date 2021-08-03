Five stylists from Mansfield hair salon make British Hairdressing Awards shortlist

The Mark Leeson team at the 2019 awards event

Shaun Hall has once again been shortlisted for the Midlands Hairdresser of the Year title and is joined Olivia Birch for Eastern Hairdresser of the Year, Bayleigh Peace and Laura Scott for Mens Hairdresser of the Year, and Abbie Johnson for Newcomer.

The awards are a celebration of hairdressing excellence, recognising the outstanding creative and technical abilities of stylists from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Categories acknowledge the best hairdressers from nine British regions, as well as standout talent in seven specialist categories including Afro, Men’s, Avant Garde and Colour Technician.

The biggest award of the event, British Hairdresser of the Year, is by nomination only and widely regarded as the greatest accolade in the industry.

These five finalists are just one of six in their respective categories, after submitting four photographic images demonstrating their hairdressing expertise, both in terms of technical skill and creative ability.

They are now required to submit a further two images for the final round of judging, which takes place in October. Both stages of judging are independently audited and verified.

Mark Leeson said: “I’m delighted that we have so many finalists. It’s such an honour for each to be shortlisted alongside such incredible talent.

"I’m confident that their photographic collections showcases their skillset and imagination and I really hope they bring home the trophies to their respective salons.”

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards, said: “These awards recognise the very best of British hairdressing talent, celebrating the passion, artistry and expertise of individuals from across the country.

"In reaching the finals, the Mark Leeson team have demonstrated that they show incredible skill and promise, with the potential to be future British hairdressing stars like their mentor.”

