Nearly two-thirds of over-50s in Ashfield receive autumn Covid-19 booster

Yesterday, Thursday, December 8, marked two years to the day that then 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer jab, kickstarting a word-wide rollout of the historic vaccine.

Since then, about 93,700 people in Ashfield have been fully vaccinated having received the first and second injection, figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show.

This means that as of November 30, at least 82.2 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the area have had the first two jabs, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service.

Nationally, 42 million people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A further 75,400 have received a booster or third dose, with uptake for the third jab standing at 66.2 per cent at the end of November.

Steve Russell, NHS director of vaccinations and screening, said Covid-19, flu and other respiratory viruses are "still very much with us", and urged eligible people to get their autumn booster to "ensure maximum protection" throughout the festive period.

Further data, which details uptake among people aged 50 and over, shows 35,600 Broxtowe residents had received the autumn booster by November 30.

It means at least 72.7 per cent of over 50s have gotten the additional dose – above England's overall rate of 61.9 per cent.

So far, more than 16m people have been administered the autumn booster, including 14.4m over 50s.

Mr Russell said: “It has been two years since the NHS in England delivered the world’s first Covid jab outside of clinical trials, and thanks to NHS staff and volunteers, more than 143m doses have been administered across the country providing life-saving protection and allowing us to get back to a pre-pandemic way of life."

