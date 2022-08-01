More than 50 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid

NHS England data shows Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – was caring for 78 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, July 26.

It is down from the 82 people in trust hospitals the previous Tuesday, July 19.

The number of Sherwood Forest Hospitals beds occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has increased by 59 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 49.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across England there were 12,113 people in hospital with Covid as of July 26, with 290 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 33 coronavirus patients in hospital as of July 26, down from 40 the previous week, but up 38 per cent from 24 a month ago.

Across England there were 12,113 people in hospital with Covid as of July 26, with 290 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has more than doubled.