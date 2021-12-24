More than 400 further coronavirus cases across Mansfield and Ashfield in 24 hours

A total of 21,259 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Thursday, December 23, up 233 from 21,026 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 19,441 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 17,704.

Cases in Ashfield increased by 193 in the last 24 hours, to a total of 24,056 people and a rate of infection of 18,744 cases per 100,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 19,441 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 17,704.

In Newark & Sherwood, there were 239 positive tests, taking the total to 21,712 and an infection rate of 17,634, while cases in Bolsover district rose by 96 to 14,737 and an infection rate of 18,126 cases per 100,000 people.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 122,448 over the period, to 11,769,921.

Three more coronavirus deaths were recorded in Newark & Sherwood, taking the Covid-related death toll in the district to 245.

No deaths were recorded in Ashfield, Mansfield and Bolsover, meaning the death tolls remain at 366, 334 and 226 respectively.

They are among 11,737 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Vaccines

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 76,510 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, December 22 – 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

The data shows 89,228 people in Ashfield had received both jabs by Wednesday, 79 per cent of those aged 12 and over, while in Newark & Sherwood the figure is 89,753, also 79 per cent.

In Bolsover, 58,138 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, 80 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 82 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.