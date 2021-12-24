Watch as Shirebrook fire station unveils magical Santa's grotto for charity

Firefighters in Shirebrook have delighted families after unveiling a magical Santa’s grotto for children to enjoy.

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 24th December 2021, 8:23 am

Families were invited to visit the grotto at Shirebrook fire station, Portland Road.

It was launched to help the crew raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity, which helps support the mental, physical and social needs of all serving and retired members of the UK's fire family.

Children were able to meet Santa and get involved in a range of activities from colouring to a festive fire engine ride.

Families were invited to the Santa's grotto at Shirebrook Fire Station earlier this week (picture: Shirebrook Fire Station)

