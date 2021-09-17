More than 40 people in hospital in Mansfield and Ashfield with Covid

Latest figures show Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community and Sutton’s King’s Mill hospitals, as well as Newark Hospital – was caring for 43 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for coronavirus by 8am on September 14 was up from 35 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at the trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by two in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 41.

King's Mill Hospital in Sutton.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 13 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, the figures show, down from 14 four weeks ago.

Across England there were 6,344 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 888 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 17 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 8 per cent.

The figures also show that 35 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH hospitals in the week to September 12, down from 36 in the previous seven days.

No new Covid patients were admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare hospitals.