More than 375 new coronavirus cases across Mansfield and Ashfield in single day as cases soar again

A total of 36,082 cases had been confirmed in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, Wednesday, March 30, up 188 from 35,894 on Tuesday – three weeks ago, there were 90 in a day.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mansfield, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,997 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 31,374.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 196 in the last 24 hours – compared with 102 21 days ago – to a total of 40,778, giving an infection rate of 31,774.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 185 to 37,249 and an infection rate of 30,253, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 120 to 25,059 and an infection rate of 30,821.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 86,838 over the period, to 21,073,009.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

Two Covid-related deaths were recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows two people died in Newark & Sherwood, taking the death tolls to 277 people.

The death tolls in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bolsover remain unchanged, at 374, 415 and 254 respectively.

They are among 13,131 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Vaccines

The figures also show 61,265 people in Mansfield have received a booster or third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Tuesday, March 29, 61 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database. A total of 79,518 people, or 79 per cent, had received two jabs by that date.

In Ashfield, 72,513 people, 65 per cent, have received a booster, while in Newark & Sherwood, it is 75,702 people, or 67 per cent.

In Bolsover, 48,968 people, also 67 per cent of those aged 12 and over, have received a third Covid jab.

Across England, 67 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.