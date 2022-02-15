More than 300 positive Covid tests recorded across Ashfield and Mansfield over the weekend

A total of 32,345 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Monday, February 14, up 127 from 32,218 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mansfield, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 29,579 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 27,672.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 183 over the weekend to a total of 36,479, giving an infection rate of 28,424 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 175 to 32,895, an infection rate of 26,716, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 124 to 22,666 and an infection rate of 27,878.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 127,514 over the period, to 18,348,029.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

Four more coronavirus deaths were recorded across the four districts over the period.

The dashboard shows one person died in Mansfield, two in Ashfield and one in Newark & Sherwood, taking the death tolls to 366, 402 and 270 respectively.

The death toll in Bolsover remains unchanged at 248 people.

They are among 12,698 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Vaccines

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 78,769 people had received both jabs by Sunday, February 13 – 78 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield and Bolsover, 82 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 91,853 and 59,557 people respectively.

In Newark & Sherwood, 92,307 people had received both jabs by Sunday, 81 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 85 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.