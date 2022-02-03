More than 300 new positive coronavirus test results across Mansfield and Ashfield in a day

A total of 35,344 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ashfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday, February 2, up 156 from 35,188 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 27,540 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 26,576.

Cases in Mansfield rose by 158 in the last 24 hours to a total of 31,366, giving an infection rate of 28,684.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 155 to 31,820, an infection rate of 31,820, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 91 to 21,883 and an infection rate of 26,915.

Since January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 86,854 over the period, to 17,515,199.

Three more coronavirus deaths was recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The dashboard shows one person died in each of Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover, taking the death tolls to 362, 265 and 244 people respectively

The death toll in Ashfield remains unchanged at 398.

They are among 12,518 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Vaccines

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 78,437 people had received both jabs by Tuesday, February 1 – 78 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover, 81 per cent of those aged 12 and over have received both jabs, with figures of 91,511 people, 91,746 and 59,373 people respectively.

Across England, 84 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.